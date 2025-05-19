Tom Cruise hopes to be making movies "into [his] 100s".

Tom Cruise still loves making movies

The 62-year-old actor has no plans of slowing down, following the release of 'Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning', and Tom has revealed that he doesn't have any intention of ever retiring from the film business.

The actor - who previously said he wanted to keep making films into his 80s, like his inspiration Harrison Ford - told The Hollywood Reporter: "I’m going to make them into my 100s.

"I will never stop. I will never stop doing action, I will never stop doing drama, comedy films — I’m excited."

Tom made his film debut in the 1981 romantic drama, 'Endless Love', before he enjoyed a career breakthrough in 1986's 'Top Gun'.

The actor has starred in the 'Mission: Impossible' film franchise since 1996, and remains passionate about making movies.

Recalling his "exceptional" experience of making the films, Tom said: "There’s been so many levels of reward with the filmmakers that I’ve collaborated with, the crews, the people, the cultures that we’ve worked in.

"Everything that I’ve learned and continue to learn about storytelling, about life, about leadership, about character and every aspect of filmmaking.

"It’s been exceptional, it really is exceptional. I feel very fortunate to be able to make the films that I make, and I love it, I just making movies."

Tom has filmed countless stunts for the 'Mission: Impossible' franchise, and the actor has revealed that he's developed a series of "pre-stunt rituals" in a bid to "keep [him] alive".

The veteran movie star - who is one of the best-paid actors in Hollywood - shared: "There’s a lot of pre-stunt rituals that keep me alive - it depends on what I’m doing and the amount of preparation I have to do.

"A lot of thought goes into it, and they are very complex and very interesting."

Tom famously hung off a military plane in the opening scene of 2015's 'Mission: Impossible - Rogue Nation', and he's performed numerous aerial sequences in the money-spinning film series.

Tom previously revealed that he has to be fuelled with energy before he does his stunts, explaining that he'll eat "almost a dozen" eggs with bacon and sausages and down several cups of coffee before the cameras start rolling.

Speaking to People magazine, Tom shared: "I actually eat a massive breakfast.

"The amount of energy it takes - I train so hard for that wing-walking.

"I’ll eat, like, sausage and almost a dozen eggs and bacon and toast and coffee and fluids.

"Oh, I’m eating! Picture: It’s cold up there. We’re at high altitude. My body is burning a lot."