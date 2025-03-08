Tom Cruise's latest film has halted production after a star was injured on set.

The 62-year-old actor plays a megalomaniac in the new movie - which currently has the working title of 'Judy' - and will appear alongside John Goodman, Jesse Plemons, and Riz Ahmed on screen but an unnamed star was reportedly hospitalised following an injury at Pinewood Studios .

A source told The Sun: "The actor is renowned for loving spectacular stunts which obviously involve some element of danger and the risk of injury - though they always strive to keep any risk to an absolute minimum."

The actor sustained injuries to his pelvis and leg and the insider claimed that because the individual is "very famous", it will cost the production company "millions" while he is away.

The source added: "This incident won’t just be alarming in terms of having someone so famous suffer such a major injury, it will also prove costly on a project which has cost millions and is on a very tight schedule."

Academy Award-winner Alejandro González Iñárritu is at the helm of the film - which is due to be released in October 2026 - and it will mark his first foray back into English language movies since 'The Revenant' in 2015.

The moviemaker co-wrote the script in 2023 with Nicolas Giacobone and Alexander Dinelaris - the team he worked with on 2014's 'Birdman' - as well as Sabina Berman.

Inarritu's 2014 film 'Birdman' won four Academy Awards including Best Picture and Best Director while its star Michael Keaton was nominated for the Best Actor gong.

His follow-up 'The Revenant' was also a huge success at the Oscars, winning Inarritu his second Best Director accolade as well as a Best Actor gong for DiCaprio and another prize for cinematography.