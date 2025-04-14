Tom Hardy is convinced he doesn't "suit rom-coms".

The 47-year-old actor has enjoyed a varied career so far but he's never played the romantic lead in a romantic comedy - and Tom has admitted he worries he wouldn't be right for most of those roles but he would happily sign up for one if it was "interesting and good fun".

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, he explained: "I don’t think I suit rom-coms ... I don’t know [why]. I just don’t think I do. But maybe if it was interesting and good fun, I’d be up for it.

"But I haven’t seen anything come across the desk yet where I’d go: 'Oh, I’d love to do that'. So, we’ll wait, I’ll wait. It’s just a yet … Hasn’t happened yet."

It comes after Tom previously suggested a Venom and Spider-Man movie "got close" to being made.

Tom portrayed Eddie Brock/Venom from the 2018 eponymous flick ‘Venom’ until ‘Venom: The Last Dance’ in 2024, and he recently suggested his character nearly got to share the screen with Tom Holland’s web-slinger.

However, he told THR that reports the project was "killed" by studio politics were not accurate.

He told the publication: "That’s kind of moved on from a very simple quote that I said specifically about my children watching Venom.

"It’s hard to explain to a young child why their favorite superheroes can’t be in a film together and that’s such a shame. And we almost got it, but it didn’t happen, which is the truth.

"It didn’t happen. And we almost got together because I remember being in the Spider-Man movie and you know it was connected, and it just didn’t happen. The trilogy is now over and it didn’t happen. So, it didn’t get killed by anything, it just didn’t happen."

Tom - who is dad to Louis, 18, with his ex-girlfriend Rachel Speed, and two children with wife Charlotte Riley - previously emphasised he wanted to do the Venom/Spider-Man crossover to thrill young fans.

He told The Playlist: "Fundamentally, for me, it would be for the kids. Because, you know, as much as adults love superhero films, as you can tell by the box office when they’re successful, I think I’m constantly reminded by children how important these characters are.

"And they don’t know why their favourite characters aren’t in films together."

When ComicBook.com asked Tom if the Spider-Man crossover was the only way he’d play Venom again, he replied: "No, no, I love ‘Venom’ and I had a great time doing that, so no, no."

A Venom/Spider-Man crossover film has long been wanted by both Tom and fans, with the actor previously saying he’d love to face off against the wall-crawler.

Presenting the third and final entry into the ‘Venom’ trilogy, ‘Venom: The Last Dance’ at New York Comic Con last October, the actor said: "I would love to fight Spider-Man. I would love to fight him now. I’m happy to fight Spider-Man today, 100 per cent. I would never say never.

"We were specifically set up to bring Venom to a movie format, and that’s what we’ve done. ‘The Last Dance’ is the final piece in that trilogy and we’re really excited about that."