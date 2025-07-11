Tom Holland says Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey has been “the job of a lifetime”.

Tom Holland on The Odyssey: 'The job of a lifetime'

The Spider Man star has raved about working with the Oscar-winning director on his star-studded adaptation of Homer’s classic poem Odyssey and promised the film will be “unlike anything we’ve ever seen”.

He told GQ Sport: “It was amazing. The job of a lifetime, without a doubt. The best experience I’ve had on a film set. Incredible. It was exciting. It was different. And I think the movie is going to be unlike anything we’ve ever seen.”

Tom, 29, plays Telemachus, Odysseus’ son in the film, with the role of Odysseus being played by Matt Damon.

He also gushed about getting the chance to work with Nolan and his producer wife Emma Thomas.

He said: “Working with Chris, getting to know him and Emma [Thomas] was absolutely fantastic. I’ve never seen someone that can work the way that they do, and there is a reason why they’re the best in the business for sure. To get a front row seat to that and to be a part of the process and to collaborate with a true master of his craft and learn from him was the best experience I’ve ever had.

Anne Hathaway, Zendaya, Lupita Nyong’o, Robert Pattinson, Charlize Theron and Jon Bernthal also star in the movie.

Tom said: “Matt Damon has always been a hero of mine, Anne Hathaway has always been a hero of mine. So to share scenes with them, to learn from them, to become friends with them, I couldn’t have asked for a better job. And I’m so proud of the work I’ve done. I came to work every day with a real sense of purpose and a point to prove, and I’m so grateful for Chris to have given me that opportunity.”