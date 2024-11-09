Tony Todd has died at the age of 69.

Tony Todd dead at 69

The prolific actor - who appeared in the 'Final Destination' and 'Candyman' horror franchises, passed away earlier this week at his home in Marina del Rey after a long illness, his wife, Fatima, told The Hollywood Reporter.

New Line Cinema, which produced the 'Final Destination' franchise, wrote on Instagram: "The industry has lost a legend. We have lost a cherished friend. Rest in peace, Tony, -Your Final Destination Family."

Virginia Madsen, who starred alongside Todd in the original 'Candyman', also wrote: "My beloved. May you rest in power sweet to the sweet in heaven. The great actor Tony Todd has left us and now is an angel. As he was in life. More later but I can’t right now. I love you."

Rel Dowdell, the director of Film Studies at Hampton University who directed him in 2012’s 'Changing the Game', said in a statement: "Tony was a masterful actor who was truly chameleonic; he prepared for every role with the utmost meticulousness. He was truly one of a kind.”

Tony starred in over 100 movies and television shows and made his film debut in 1986, with roles in 'Sleepwalk' and Oliver Stone’s Oscar-winning Vietnam War movie 'Platoon'.

His other notable movie roles included the 1990 remake of 'Night of the Living Dead', 'The Crow', 'Candyman' and the 'Final Destination' movies.

On TV, he had a recurring role in 'Star Trek: The Next Generation' as the Klingon Kurn and also appeared in 'Star Trek: Deep Space Nine'.

Tony previously shared how he credited his aunt Clara Elliston - who took custody of him when he was three as his mother was going through "some issues" - for putting him on the pathway to being an actor.

He moved to Hartford, Connecticut, where she worked as a maid and Clara used to bring him on cleaning jobs with her, where he would read books while she worked.

He told The Guardian: "She would bring me to some of her places, and I would stay in the library while she cleaned the house. I loved books at an early age, so I was content.”

He had a turbulent childhood, which he believed drove his career.

Tony said: "That all fuels me as an actor. Because it is part of my DNA, part of my pain, my pleasure, my intellectual zone, my comfort and my discomfort.”

Tony is survived by his wife Fatima and two children, Alex and Ariana.