How to Train Your Dragon director Dean DeBlois hopes he can sign Cate Blanchett for the sequel

The 56-year-old actress voiced Hiccup’s mother Valka Haddock in the original animated Dreamworks trilogy, and DeBlois - who helmed the first three films, as well as the 2025 live-action remake - wants to bring Blanchett back for his upcoming live-action take on How to Train Your Dragon 2.

Speaking about Blanchett’s possible involvement with How to Train Your Dragon 2 with ComicBook.com, the 55-year-old filmmaker said: “Well, I’m wishful as well. It’s still early days.

“I think she is probably waiting for a script, but I’ve been knocking on that door. I wrote the character of Valka for her, so I told her it’ll always be hers to turn down first.”

DeBlois added Valka wouldn’t be the only character to take on a slightly different look in How to Train Your Dragon 2 if Blanchett doesn’t portray the warrior in the movie, as Toothless the dragon will also have matured by the second instalment.

He explained: “We knew we were going to go there. The idea is that Toothless is roughly Hiccup’s age in dragon years, so he is a juvenile, an adolescent, as well, ageing into adulthood.

“That is going to alter his design in subtle ways, but mostly it’s going to alter his mentality because he’s a very sentient dragon.

“He has his own opinions about everything, and he’ll also start to come into his own as a leader of his kind.”

While the sequel is still in the writing stage at the moment, DeBlois teased he was paying particular attention to translating How to Train Your Dragon 2’s heavier scenes to the live-action adaptation.

He said: “Certainly in the second movie, tackling the whole idea of Toothless being weaponised and turned against Hiccup and Stoic intervening like that, that’s a pretty heavy moment. It was heavy for animation.

“I think it’ll get even weightier in live-action, so I look forward to that, too, because there’s something about the second movie.

“That, for most fans, is their favourite because it tackles tougher subject matter. It’s a little bit darker and more expansive, so I’m looking forward to it. I’m only writing right now, but I’ll get there. I’ll definitely get there.”

How to Train Your Dragon - which stars Mason Thames, Nico Parker, Gerard Butler and Nick Frost - follows Hiccup the Viking who befriends the dragon Toothless and challenges his village’s fears of the big beasts.

Recently, Parker addressed the online backlash to her casting as Astrid, with some saying the 20-year-old actress was a bad fit for the dragonslayer as she doesn’t have blonde hair and blue eyes like the character seen in the original animated trilogy.

Speaking with The Times of London, she said: “There’s some people that really love the animated movies and really want to see an exact play-by-play of that film, and I hope that you can watch [the new version] and find something that you love about it, regardless.

“But for the people that just hate inclusivity, hate change — when it comes to that side of things, I just don’t care.”

“If I wouldn’t value your opinion on most things in life, I can’t value your opinion on my hair. If I did, I would go mad.”