Emma Roberts hopes she will be cast as Britney Spears in the upcoming biopic about the pop star.

The ‘American Horror Story’ actress, 33, is rumoured to be in the running to play the 42-year-old singer in the upcoming Universal film about Spears and Roberts has emphasised that it would be a dream come true if she landed the role as the ‘Toxic’ hitmaker.

In an interview with Cosmopolitan, she said: "I mean, it’s my true dream to play Britney Spears. It’s a rumor, but I hope maybe it’ll come true. I mean, I remember I locked myself in my room and listened to ‘In the Zone’ and said, ‘I cannot leave this room until I memorize every word.’"

The ‘Madame Web’ star then gushed about the ‘...Baby One More Time’ chart-topper and revealed she constantly sings Spears’ biggest tracks to her three-year-old son Rhodes, who she has with her former partner Garrett Hedlund.

She said: "I mean, I sing Britney to my son in the bath all the time. I’m always like, ‘God, he must think I’m so weird.’ That’s some millennial parenting."

Roberts has been linked to the movie - which will adapt the singer’s memoir ‘The Woman in Me’ and is being directed by ‘Wicked’ filmmaker Jon M. Chu - after Britney's former assistant Felicia Culotta, who was with the star from 1997 to 2007, told TMZ that the actress would be a good fit for the part.

Culotta also suggested that Drew Barrymore would be a good pick to play her in the movie, and pointed to Timothee Chalamet as an ideal candidate to take on the role of Justin Timberlake - who had dated the singer from 1999 to 2002.

While plot details about the picture are being kept under wraps, Spears is thought to have creative control over the script and casting.