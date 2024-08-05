Tyrese Gibson hasn’t seen the script for the next ‘Fast and Furious’ yet.

After ‘Fast X’ ended on a major cliffhanger, fans have been clamouring to see the final installment in the series as soon as possible, but the 45-year-old actor has now admitted audiences may have to wait a little longer as he has not received the screenplay from director Louis Leterrier or the franchise’s lead star Vin Diesel.

When the ‘Black and Blue’ actor was asked about the film’s status during an appearance on the ‘Happy, Sad, Confused’ podcast, he said: “I haven’t read a script yet. I’ve talked to the director, I’m constantly in touch with Vin Diesel and they do really well at keeping this franchise afloat and the moment that I get the call, I’m going to show up and try and do my job and hope that they’re still happy with what I bring to the table.”

The upcoming flick - which is titled ‘Fast X: Part II’ - is said to pick up immediately after the events of the last picture, and Diesel, 57, has promised fans the film will “hit you hard”.

Taking to Instagram, the actor shared a throwback picture of himself with his former co-star Paul Walker - who died in a car accident in November 2013, aged 40 - and added the caption: “While doing ADR this week on the Universal lot, for a beautifully written piece by Chris Morgan … I was reminded of the blessed moments along this journey… where bonds transcended film.

“‘Fast X: part II’, written by Zach Dean … is going to hit you hard!

“Hope to make you proud! (sic).”

Looking to the movie - which is set to hit theatres in 2026 - the ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ actor emphasised the picture will be a “celebration of the incredible family we’ve built together”.

In a separate post on Instagram, he penned: “Just finished our end of the week Fast meeting with the writers and the whole team… to say the excitement for our finale was incredibly powerful is an understatement. Wow. So exciting…

“While everyone was heading into the weekend amped and excited, I thought of you all… reminded of the countless moments when your enthusiasm and passion became the driving force behind our creative journey. Your commitment to our saga has had a unique impact on its success and evolution… as my youngest daughter would say, it’s profound.

“Thank you for being the backbone of this global saga that because of you, transcends the screen.

“This grand finale is not just an ending; it’s a celebration of the incredible family we’ve built together. (sic)”