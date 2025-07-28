Vanessa Kirby lost her voice after filming the birth scene for The Fantastic Four: First Steps.

Vanessa Kirby has opened up about filming the birth scene for The Fantastic Four: First Steps

The 37-year-old actress plays Sue Storm in the new superhero movie which features a scene in which her character gives birth in space - and Vanessa has admitted the strenuous shoot - which took place over several weeks - took a toll on her vocals.

She told Variety: "We had an amazing couple of weeks shooting that sequence in that spaceship. I loved every minute. I lost my voice by the end.

"You only see a few shots in there, but we did hundreds, just roaring the whole time. I think the crew had to get earplugs by the end. It was a very beautiful thing to shoot. I felt so supported by those actors."

She went on to reveal they used child actors when filming scenes with Sue's baby and it proved challenging at times.

Vanessa explained: "100 per cent of the film was shot with a real baby. Our lead baby, Ada, a little girl, was just heaven.

" We had lots of other babies who were acting with us and helping us. We got really attached to them, and they were so part of our journey. It almost became weird if they weren’t there.

"Also, it’s challenging. The speech that Sue has was a night shoot. It was really late and we were shooting in winter in London, and all the babies cried at exactly the same line.

"I thought: 'Am I delivering something so bad that they’re crying at the same moment?' Babies are the most natural actors in the world."

Vanessa is currently expecting her first child with her partner Paul Rabil, and she recently discussed the difference between her real baby bump and using a fake belly for her role in The Fantastic Four film.

Speaking on Late Night with Seth Meyers, Vanessa shared: "I honestly think a lot of people think it's a stunt of some kind. It's just crazy timing.

"Essentially, the fake belly is like a foam thing. When it's a foam, it feels very light and a bit silly. So I kept saying to Flick, who looks after my costume: 'I want more. It needs to be heavier.'

"So we would try all these different things and eventually she kind of put heavy rice packets in the belly and it got so heavy, [and] I got really bad backache.

"And actually it's nothing like this. This [real baby bump] is... way lighter. So, I gave myself a backache for no reason at all."