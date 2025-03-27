Vin Diesel has been asked to direct a "precursor" to ‘Fast X: Part 2’.

The 57-year-old actor - who has portrayed Dominic 'Dom' Toretto in the ‘Fast and Furious’ franchise since its debut in 2001 - previously helmed the short film ‘Los Bandoleros’ to fill in the gaps for his character between the events of the first movie and 2009’s ‘Fast and Furious’ and has now revealed he has once again been asked by Universal Pictures to helm a prequel set before the events of the eleventh and final entry into the high-speed action series.

Taking to Instagram, Diesel posted a picture of himself in character as Dom and his co-star Michelle Rodriguez as Leticia 'Letty' Ortiz and added the caption: "I am reminded of that critical moment in the 'Fast' franchise, where we had just wrapped the fourth film…

"The studio asked me to direct the precursor to the film, to explain where Dom had been in between the first and the fourth film [‘Fast and Furious’].

"It was called ‘Los Bandoleros’.

"Now, all these years later, the request has come in again for me to direct the precursor, to the finale."

The actor then said he wanted to find somewhere "truly exotic" to set this "precursor" movie, and teased his "one regret was that we never got to film deep in the desert" when they shot ‘Furious 7’ in Abu Dhabi.

He added: "Because it is now the world’s saga, I am encouraged to film somewhere else, truly exotic…

"One of the locations we were fortunate enough to film in for ‘Furious 7’ was the Middle East. Which ended up being our most global film, just shy of two billion dollars in the box office.

"My one regret was that we never got to film deep in the desert."

‘Fast X: Part 2’ is set to wrap up the story of Dom Toretto and his family, and Diesel previously promised the blockbuster will "hit you hard".

Alongside a throwback photo of himself and former co-star Paul Walker - who died in a car accident aged 40 in 2013 - Vin wrote on Instagram: "While doing ADR this week on the Universal lot, for a beautifully written piece by Chris Morgan … I was reminded of the blessed moments along this journey… where bonds transcended film.

"‘Fast X: Part 2’, written by Zach Dean … is going to hit you hard! Hope to make you proud!"

As well as Diesel’s Dom Toretto, ’Fast X: Part 2’ is to feature series favourites Luke Hobbs (Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson), Deckard Shaw (Jason Statham), Aimes (Alan Ritchson), Gisele Yashar (Gal Gadot), Tess (Brie Larson), Roman (Tyrese Gibson) and Dante Reyes (Jason Momoa).

Alan Ritchson revealed last month that scheduling conflicts with ‘Fast X: Part 2’ has made getting all the actors together for the movie - which is set to hit screens in June 2026 - difficult.

The ‘Reacher’ star told Screen Rant: "We talk about it quite often.

"That is one of the biggest challenges that the franchise faces is that you've got a lot of guys like Dwayne and Vin and Momoa and myself and everybody's super busy.

"So trying to get the stars to align so we can make that happen is a feat of nature."