Virginia Madsen leads tributes to her brother Michael Madsen

Virginia Madsen has paid tribute to her brother Michael Madsen after his sudden death.

The 67-year-old actor was pronounced dead at his Malibu home on Thursday (03.07.25) after being found unresponsive and his actress sibling Virginia, 63, remembered her brother in a touching statement.

She said in a statement to Variety: “My brother Michael has left the stage,' Virginia said.

“He was thunder and velvet. Mischief wrapped in tenderness. A poet disguised as an outlaw. A father, a son, a brother — etched in contradiction, tempered by love that left its mark.'

“We’re not mourning a public figure. We’re not mourning a myth - but flesh and blood and ferocious heart. Who stormed through life loud, brilliant, and half on fire. Who leaves us echoes - gruff, brilliant, unrepeatable - half legend, half lullaby.

“I'll miss our inside jokes, the sudden laughter, the sound of him. I’ll miss the boy he was before the legend; I miss my big brother.

“Thank you to everyone reaching out with love and memory. In time, we’ll share how we plan to celebrate his life - but for now, we stay close, and let the silence say what words can’t.”

Madsen’s Kill Bill co-star Vivica A. Fox told the New York Post: “I had the pleasure of working with Michael Madsen on Kill Bill several other films! Michael was a talented man with an AMAZING on screen presence! My deepest condolences prayers to his family.”

His ‘Reservoir Dogs’ co-star Harvey Keitel added: “We’ve lost another great American poet. Farewell, my dear friend. I’ll never forget one of the best scenes I’ve ever seen on film — of you and Chris Penn fighting in ‘Reservoir Dogs.’ A great love scene. Give Chris a hug for me.”

Chris Penn died in 2006 at age 40.

James Woods wrote on X: “Oh man, this is a hard one. Michael and I did The Getaway together. We did Straight Talk together. I was always touched by his sweet nature and generosity, the absolute opposite of the ‘tough guys’ he portrayed so brilliantly. Rest in Peace, dear friend.”

And, Rob Schneider wrote, “Michael Madsen was a dream to work with. A truly gifted actor gentleman who made every person on the set comfortable; generous with his stories with his infectious laughter. I only wish we could have done more things together in this crazy business. My love to his kids friends.”