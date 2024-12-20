Billy Bob Thornton rejected the chance to play a 'Mission: Impossible III' villain because he "didn't want to be the guy trying to kill Tom Cruise".

Billy Bob Thornton on why he rejected Mission Impossible 3 role

The 'Bad Santa' actor wasn't interested in portraying arms dealer Owen Davian in the 2006 movie, which sees the character - who was played by the late Philip Seymour Hoffman - go up against Cruise's Ethan Hunt.

And ahead of Sam Raimi's 2002 'Spider-Man' movie, Thornton turned down the part of Norman Osborn/ Green Goblin - which went to Willem Dafoe - because he didn't want to wake up in the early hours and sit in a makeup chair for "five or six hours".

Speaking The Playlist’s 'Bingeworthy' podcast, he said: "I don’t have much interest in those kinds of roles.

"With the Green Goblin, I didn’t feel like getting up at 4 a.m. for five or six hours of makeup.

"And with 'Mission: Impossible III', I didn’t want to be the guy trying to kill Tom Cruise."

Thornton prefers not to be typecast as a "bad guy in a big movie".

He added: "If you’re the bad guy in a big movie like that, audiences remember it forever.

"I prefer to keep things looser and less predictable."

When Thornton does accept roles, he doesn't always watch himself back - because he gets "nervous" about seeing his work on screen.

The 69-year-old star recently received a Golden Globe nomination for his performance in 'Landman', and his on-screen character has developed a big fan following on social media, but Billy Bob has made a concerted effort to avoid the online acclaim.

The actor - who plays Tommy Norris, a landman at an oil company, in the drama series - told 'Extra': "I get nervous watching myself, so I haven’t actually seen them myself."