Rachel Zegler doesn't have any intention to ever retire.

Rachel Zegler loves being an actress

The 23-year-old actress loves what she does for a living and would happily work until the day she dies - but Rachel also has ambitions of having a family one day.

Rachel - who stars alongside Gal Gadot in 'Snow White' - told Allure: "I want a family, but I also want to work until I die.

"I love telling stories. I never want to stop doing that, but I also really look forward to the day when I can come home and have a life partner, be married, and have babies and the dog and the white fence and feel like I've done it all."

Rachel can see some similarities between Snow White - her character in the new musical fantasy film - and her real-life self.

The Hollywood star explained: "Snow White is on her own mission and she falls in love along the way, which is really awesome. That’s how life happens. You’re never looking for it, and then all of a sudden, it’s there.

"You can have it all. It’s all possible. Because you are everything you’ve been wishing and waiting for."

Rachel actually explored the emotional depth that defines a Disney Princess in preparation for playing Snow White.

The actress shared: "You see Disney Princesses cry quite often and it’s never looked at as a bad thing.

"We see Cinderella cry, we see Belle cry. We even see Snow White pray in the original animated movie, which I think is the only time you ever really see a Disney Princess pray. And the thing is, she prays for Grumpy - the one person in that cottage who doesn’t want her there. What a bad**."

Rachel also believes it's important for young people to watch movies like 'Snow White'.

She explained: "It’s so important for the next generation to see movies like Snow White. To realise there’s nothing wrong with choosing to do what's right and that it doesn’t have to be with anger or a clenched fist."

Gal Gadot plays the Evil Queen in 'Snow White', and the actress recently admitted that she relished playing the character.

Gal, 39, told Variety: "It was different than anything that I’ve ever done because I was playing the villain. She’s so theatrical and so grand and bigger than life … it was a delicious role to play."

Gal - who is perhaps best known for playing the lead in the 'Wonder Woman' film franchise - loved the experience of getting to grips with a new character.

She said: "That’s the fun part about what we do. To dig in to create all the history for the character and to understand how they operate - what triggers them, what they love, what scares them - it’s something that takes you through a journey when you play a character. And I love it."