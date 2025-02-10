'Wicked' was among the big winners at the Costume Designers Guild Awards.

Ariana Grande's film Wicked was among the winners at the Costume Designers Guild Awards

The movie-musical - starring Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo - took the prize for Excellence in Sci-Fi/Fantasy Film during the glitzy ceremony held at The Ebell of Los Angeles venue on Thursday night (07.02.25) while fellow Oscar contenders 'Conclave' and 'Nosferatu' also landed prizes.

'Conclave' took the trophy for Excellence in Contemporary Film while 'Nosferatu' was honoured with Excellence in Period Film.

All three movies will compete in the Costume Design category at the upcoming Academy Awards alongside 'A Complete Unknown' and 'Gladiator II'.

Other winners at the Costume Designers Guild Awards included 'Shogun' (Excellence in Costume Illustration and Excellence in Period Television), 'The Masked Singer' (Excellence in Variety, Reality-Competition, Live Television), 'Dune: Prophecy' (Excellence in Sci-Fi/Fantasy Television), 'Hacks' (Excellence in Contemporary Television).

The event was hosted by 'Nobody Wants This 'star Jackie Tohn and it also honoured 'Emilia Pérez' actress Zoe Saldaña with the spotlight award.

Singer Janelle Monáe was presented with the vanguard spotlight award and Oscar-winning costume designer Jenny Beavan received the career achievement award.

Salvador Perez was honoured with the distinguished service award and Van Smith took the Edith Head hall of fame award.

The 2025 Hollywood awards season will round out with the Oscars on March 2.

The Academy Awards will be hosted by TV funnyman Conan O'Brien will take place the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood in Los Angeles.

Jacques Audiard's musical thriller 'Emilia Perez' leads the nominations with a record-breaking 14 while 'Wicked' is also expected to fare well at the ceremony after landing 10 nods.

Both are up for the coveted Best Picture prize alongside 'Anora', 'Brutalist', 'A Complete Unknown', 'Conclave', 'Dune: Part Two', 'I'm Still Here', 'Nickel Boys' and 'The Substance'.

'Wicked' star Ariana Grande received her first Oscar nomination for her performance as Galinda Upland and she recently admitted she couldn't stop crying after hearing she had been shortlisted in the Best Actress in a Supporting Role category.

In a post on Instagram, she wrote: "Picking my head up in between sobs to say thank you so much to @theacademy for this unfathomable recognition.

"I cannot stop crying, to no one’s surprise. I’m humbled and deeply honored to be in such brilliant company and sharing this with tiny Ari who sat and studied Judy Garland singing 'Somewhere Over the Rainbow' just before the big, beautiful bubble entered.

"I’m so proud of you, tiny. Thank you again, from the bottom of my heart, for this acknowledgement @theacademy."

Ariana went on to pay tribute to director Jon M. Chu and co-star Cynthia Erivo, who is nominated for Best Actress in a Leading role for her portrayal of Elphaba Thropp.

She added: "Thank you @jonmchu for taking this chance on me and for being the most unbelievably brilliant leader, human being, and most fierce friend.

"I am so deeply proud of my beautiful Wicked family. I am so proud of my Elphie, my sister, my dear @cynthiaerivo. Your brilliance is never ending and you deserve every flower (tulip) in every garden.

"I love you unconditionally, always. "i don’t quite have all my words yet, I’m still trying to breathe. But thank you. Oh my goodness, thank you.

"Universal, Marc, my family, my heart. Lemons and melons and pears, oh my. (sic)"