Will Ferrell has confirmed he will return to Broadway with a stage musical adaptation of his 2020 film ‘Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga’.

The 56-year-old actor and comedian, best known for his roles in ‘Elf’ and ‘Anchorman’, is co-writing the Broadway script for the musical with Harper Steele and Anthony King.

Will was quoted in Variety saying: “We are more than excited to bring Eurovision to Broadway. The stage musical is a perfect place to continue our celebration of all the things we love about this amazing and unifying song competition.”

The original film starred Will and Rachel McAdams as aspiring Icelandic musicians Lars Erickssong and Sigrit Ericksdottir, who dream of representing their country at the Eurovision Song Contest.

It featured original songs such as ‘Ja Ja Ding Dong’, ‘Lion of Love’, and the Oscar-nominated ballad ‘Husavik’.

The new stage version is being developed with music by Savan Kotecha, and will be directed by 45-year-old Alex Timbers, whose previous Broadway credits include ‘Moulin Rouge! The Musical’, ‘Beetlejuice’, ‘Here Lies Love’ and ‘Gutenberg! The Musical!’.

Alex said: “Will Ferrell and Harper Steele are my comedy heroes. And when I first saw their joyful movie ‘Eurovision’ during the pandemic, it buoyed spirits during a very dark time. With this stage adaptation, I can’t wait to bring that same mix of heart, spectacle, irreverence and awe to audiences across the world.”

No cast or production dates have yet been confirmed by producers.

Will previously made his Broadway debut in 2009 with the one-man show ‘You’re Welcome America: A Final Night With George W. Bush’. He also co-wrote ‘Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga’ alongside Andrew Steele.

The new project has the backing of the real Eurovision Song Contest.

Martin Green, managing director of the event, said: “This is a stellar team for what I am sure will be an equally stellar adaption of a film the world loved. Our aim always is to bring the joy of the Eurovision Song Contest to more people globally.”