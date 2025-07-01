Will Smith playfully revisited his Wild Wild West days with a cheeky Instagram post marking the 26th anniversary of the film.

The 56-year-old actor posted an image on Instagram of himself wearing nothing but a cowboy hat, which was a still from the movie.

He captioned it: “Wild Wild West came out 26 years ago today — sorry this is the only photo I could find.”

Will’s post sparked a flood of comments admiring his physique.

One admirer said online: “Let me go frame this,” while another declared: “The only photo that matters.”

A third joked, “MOVE THE HAT!! …who said that omgg.”

Others confessed their affection for the film, with one fan saying: “This is the movie that made me realise you are sexy.”

Another added about Will’s still: “My favorite scene. Explanation not needed.”

The Men in Black star starred alongside Kevin Kline, 74, and Salma Hayek, 57, in the Barry Sonnenfeld-directed project.

It followed Will and Kevin as two secret service agents tasked with protecting President Ulysses S. Grant from an assassination plot in a steampunk-infused Western adventure.

Despite its star-studded cast and a hefty $170million budget, Wild Wild West struggled at the box office, grossing $222million worldwide.

It was met with largely negative reviews and was nominated for eight Golden Raspberry Awards, including worst picture and worst original song – awards it went on to win.

Will has publicly acknowledged the film’s flaws, calling it his “worst role” in a 2021 interview with GQ.

“Wild Wild West is a thorn in my side,” he said, laughing.

He added: “To see myself in chaps… I don’t like it.”

The film’s failure was compounded by Smith’s decision to turn down a role in The Matrix — a move Will has since regarded as a missed opportunity, given the latter’s massive success.