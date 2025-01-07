Will Smith will not star in the next 'Matrix' movie.

The 'King Richard' actor sparked speculation on Monday (06.01.25) that he would be part of the fifth instalment of the franchise that is currently in development after he shared a cryptic video on Instagram that told how he initially turned down the lead role of Neo - which ultimately went to Keanu Reeves - with the post ending on a teaser that led to fans speculating he was joining the series.

The video message, in a 'Matrix'-style font, read: "In 1997, the Wachowski’s offered Will Smith the role of Neo in 'The Matrix'. Smith turned it down. He chose 'Wild Wild West', believing it was a better fit for him at the time. But the question remains: What would 'The Matrix' have been like with Will Smith as Neo? Wake up, Will… 'The Matrix' has you…”

However, insiders told The Hollywood Reporter that Will will not be joining director Drew Goddard's upcoming project.

The upcoming movie will be the first not directed by a Wachowski, though Lana Wachowski - who directed 2021's 'The Matrix Resurrections' without sister Lilly - will executive produce the film.

The project was announced last April, with Warner Bros praising the 'Cabin in the Woods' filmmaker's vision.

The studio said in a statement: “Drew came to Warner Bros. with a new idea that we all believe would be an incredible way to continue the Matrix world, by both honouring what Lana and Lilly began over 25-years ago and offering a unique perspective based on his own love of the series and characters."

And Drew is thrilled to be on board.

He said in his own statement: "It is not hyperbole to say 'The Matrix' films changed both cinema and my life. Lana and Lilly’s exquisite artistry inspires me on a daily basis, and I am beyond grateful for the chance to tell stories in their world.”

Meanwhile, Will previously spoke of how he turned down 'The Matrix' after being unimpressed by the siblings' pitch.

He said in a 2019 video shared to his YouTube channel: "The Wachowskis, they came in and it was like, they had only done one movie...They came in, and they made a pitch for 'The Matrix'.

"As it turns out, they're geniuses, but there's a fine line in a pitch meeting between genius and what I experienced in the meeting...

"So, I made 'Wild Wild West'. I’m not proud of it."