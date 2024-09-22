Winona Ryder was overcome with emotion when she arrived on set to film ‘Beetlejuice Beetlejuice’.

Winona Ryder admits that filming Beetlejuice Beetlejuice was an emotional experience for her

The 52-year-old actress reprises her role as Lydia Deetz in Tim Burton’s sequel to his 1988 supernatural comedy and it was particularly “special” to see Michael Keaton back in character as the titular ghost with the most.

She said: “I was welling up with emotion. To work with Michael again, someone who, like Tim, was so protective and encouraging to me at such a young age, was so special.

“It was so movie for me to be back in costume and in that environment.

“It felt so free, like it was an independent film and we could try anything.”

Winona admits that she said yes to the sequel before there was even a script finished.

Speaking to OK! magazine, she explained: “Like anything with Tim, it has to be right. It was never going to be a sequel just for the sake of it.”

But when she did finally get given the plot, Winona was shocked to find her character had a daughter of her own.

She said: “I have to admit it was an aspect of the character that surprised me at first.

“Because of who she is from the first film, I think you kind of imagine her staying a loner and maybe not having a kid as part of whatever life she does on to lead.

“But as soon as Tim explained his vision for the sequel and Lydia’s part in it as a mother herself now, I was excited.”

Despite her years of success since starring in ‘Beetlejuice’, Winona admitted her memories of shooting her breakout film has always been particularly “special” to her.

She said: “I remember it all… every moment.

“I remember how special it felt and how included I was made to feel by Tim.

“I had never experienced working on something in such a collaborative way before.

“To be that young, just 15, and to be asked what you think about a scene or an element of your character felt very special to me and I have always appreciated and cherished that experience.”