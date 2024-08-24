Jon Watts' 'Wolfs' was "made to be seen" in cinemas.

Jon Watts directed the new action-comedy film

The new action-comedy film will only receive a limited theatrical release in the US before it lands on a streaming platform, but Jon has encouraged film fans to watch the movie in a cinema.

Jon - who directed 2021's 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' - told Vanity Fair: "When we initially made the deal, when I was pitching it to everyone, that was before the last 'Spider-Man' came out. So that was when the entire existential future of theatrical movie going was still up in the air.

"From that point on, the theatrical experience has really made an impression on me, of how valuable this thing is and how important it is. I always thought of this as a theatrical movie. We made it to be seen in theatres, and I think that’s the best way to see it.

"It’s funny. It’s filled with twists and turns. I tried to do some interesting things visually and I still think that the best way to see it is in theatres."

Jon relished the experience of working with George Clooney and Brad Pitt on the film.

The director admitted to being a long-time fan of the Hollywood icons.

He said: "I think it’s interesting because they’re only in three movies together.

"They’re in one scene together for 'Burn After Reading'. But I think in people’s imagination, they have a longer, richer history than they actually do. So to me that was just so ripe.

"It felt so much easier to be writing in the voice of Brad Pitt and in the voice of George Clooney because I know that voice. I’ve seen every movie that they’ve been in."