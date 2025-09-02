Woody Allen wants do "direct" Donald Trump in another feature film.

The 89-year-old filmmaker worked with the now-President of the United States in 1998 movie Celebrity, and he described the reality star businessman turned politician as a "very good actor".

He told Bill Maher's Club Random podcast: "I’m one of the few people who can say he directed Trump. I directed Trump in [Celebrity].

“He was a pleasure to work with and a very good actor. He was very polite, hit his mark, did everything correctly and had a real flair for show business.

"I could direct him now. If he would let me direct him now that he’s president, I think I could do wonders.”

Trump appeared as himself in the comedy drama in a scene where he was interviewed by a celebrity reporter outside one of his real estate developments.

In the film, he quips: "Well, I’m working on buying St. Patrick’s Cathedral. Maybe doing a little rip-down job and putting up a very, very tall and beautiful building.”

Despite wanting to work with him again, Allen revealed he voted for Kamala Harris in the 2024 presidential election.

He insisted he disagrees with Trump on "99 percent" of issues, but praised him as an actor.

He said: "I disagree with many, almost all, not all, but almost all of his politics, of his policies.

"I can only judge what I know from directing him in film. And he was pleasant to work, and very professional, very polite to everyone.

"Very, you know, as I say, I would like to direct him now as president and let me make the decisions. But that’s not gonna happen.”

Meanwhile, Allen admitted he was "surprised" by Trump's decision to pursue a career in politics.

He added: "Politics is nothing but headaches and critical decisions and agony.

"This was a guy I used to see at the Knick games, and he liked to play golf, and he liked to judge beauty contests and he liked to do things that were enjoyable and relaxing.

"Why anyone would want to suddenly have to deal with the issues of politics is beyond me.”

Allen's most recent movie was 2023 erotic thriller Coup de Chance - his French-language debut, and his 50th film overall - and he previously admitted he was "on the fence" about making another.

He told Airmail in April 2024: "I'm on the fence about it. I don't want to have to go out to raise money. I find that a pain in the neck.

"But if someone shows up and calls in and says we want to back the film, then I would seriously consider it. I would probably not have the willpower to say no, because I have so many ideas."

Allen - who has insisted there is "no merit" to sexual abuse allegations made by his adopted daughter Dylan Farrow - had a defiant answer when asked about being "cancelled" by society.

He explained: "Someone asked me about cancel culture, and I said, 'If you’re going to be cancelled, this is the culture that you want to be cancelled from.'

"Because who wants to be part of this culture?"