Jonathan Bailey says there will be tonal differences in the Wicked sequel

The 36-year-old star will reprise his role as Fiyero in the second part of the musical adaptation that is slated for release later this year and says there will be differences from last year's opening flick.

Speaking to IndieWire, Jonathan said: "I think we understand the world and how it works (now).

"I'm really excited for the tonal shift. The world gets heavier and more complicated and there's just that pumping sense of hope and joy and resilience and all the things we love about Elphaba's journey that I can't wait for."

The Olivier-winning actor has loved 'Wicked' ever since he saw the stage musical on London's West End and admits that it is surreal to be watching himself in the film version with his family.

Jonathan said: "Going to see 'Wicked' with friends and family and my Nana the day after it came out here, it's just really struck me that it is all about local community projects.

"There's so many moments in your life where you can be inspired by art and passions can be awakened, but the biggest travesty is to allow them to remain dormant when you know you're there.

"And so I'm always grateful for Fiyero and 'Wicked' because it really has brought my dancing back in (to my life), which is amazing."

Bailey previously revealed that he channelled his younger self with his dancing skills to play Fiyero in the movie.

The 'Bridgerton' actor said: "I felt like it had to be sort of a flair and sort of performative, but hopefully in a way that was just with abandon and not arrogance.

"I did gymnastics growing up and I did dancing. I was the only boy within a whatever-mile radius. And because I was a boy and I was dancing, whenever the Royal Shakespeare Company wanted to cast someone, they called.

"It was dancing that got me into acting. And in dance school – not school, but a hobby club – they had acrobatics, which I was obsessed with. So I had, and still do have, a very bendy back, as shown in 'Wicked'."

Bailey also revealed that he found out he had "flat feet" after portraying Fiyero in the movie – which stars Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande in the lead roles.

He recalled: "I did ballet for ages, and I've only as an adult found out I've got very flat feet. Doing Fiyero, I learned that.

"And the physio one day walked in because my knees were twanging, and across the room he went, 'You got flat feet'."