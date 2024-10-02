Tom Hardy has hinted that ‘Venom: The Last Dance’ will be his final appearance in the franchise.

The 47-year-old actor starred as Eddie Brock and the Symbiotic anti-hero in the 2018 original flick and its sequel ‘Venom: Let There Be Carnage’ three years later, though Hardy has now suggested the upcoming third film really will be his last dance in Sony’s superhero universe.

In a recent post from the VenomMovie Instagram account, he commented: "That’s all she wrote for me and the big guy we promise to make this the best of them all.

"We’ve loved making these. Thank you for your [love] and support - come join us for ‘The Last Dance’.

"For those of you that enjoy a good time from all of us in the team - Let us entertain you (sic)."

The blockbuster - which is set to hit cinemas on 25 October - follows Brock and Venom who are forced into making a devastating decision as they evade the U.S. military and fierce invaders from the Symbiote’s home world.

The ‘Mad Max: Fury Road’ star previously teased the film would be "much bigger" than its two predecessors.

He told Forbes: "This one - I’m so, so excited about because we’ve gone much bigger."

The actor - who leads the picture alongside Juno Temple, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Stephen Graham and Rhys Ifans - added the success of Marvel’s other R-rated property, the ’Deadpool’ movies, had encouraged him and writer Kelly Marcel to embrace the more violent side of Venom

The ‘Peaky Blinders’ star explained: "By the third one, we’ve been given so much creative support to do - to push it. It’s a much wider piece and there’s much more love - not that there was not love in the last ones.

"We’ve been allowed to put more of our ideas into it and I’m really excited to see how they land."

Reflecting on the flick, Hardy concluded: "I think you got to swing for the fences with these things. It’s the last one and we want to go out with a bang, and lay the foundations for optionality and possibilities because it’s been such a great ride.

"I’ve thoroughly enjoyed working within that field and remit of a big film with big ideas, and a lot of people looking to you to back that up."