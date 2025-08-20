Zack Snyder is set to start work on The Last Photograph.

Zack Snyder is working on The Last Photograph

The Batman v Superman director's next movie will star Stuart Martin and Fra Free - who he worked with on his recent Rebel Moon sci-fi franchise - with production set to get underway this month.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the long awaited passion project will film through November in Iceland, Colombia and Los Angeles.

Snyder said in a statement: "The idea of taking camera in hand and simply making a movie in an intimate way is very appealing to me.

“The Last Photograph is a meditation of life and death, embodying some of the trials that I have experienced in my own life and the exploration of those ideas through image making.”

Snyder will helm the project from Kurt Johnstad's screenplay, while the director also has a story-by credit.

The movie will follow an ex-DEA operative returning to the mountains in South America as he seaches for his missing niece and nephew, whose diplomat parents have been murdered.

A washed-up war photographer is the only person who saw the killers' faces, and so they have to join forces to uncover the truth and find the missing children.

Snyder has been looking to make the movie for a long time, although it's been on the back burner for years due to his blockbuster projects.

However, his relationship with Martin and Free from their work on Rebel Moon - as well as a gap in his scheduled before anoter big budget movie - meant the time was right.

Since finishing his time at DC Studios - which included Man of Steel, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and 2009's Watchmen - Snyder moved over to Netflix to work on his own sci-fi franchise Rebel Moon.

He released Part One: A Child of Fire in December 2023 and its follow-up Part Two: The Scargiver four months later.

Both flicks were met with heavy criticism upon their release, and the filmmaker previously admitted he was baffled by the "overreactions" to his work.

He told the Metro newspaper: "The reactions to my movies tend to really be these big... overreactions.

"Even just (with) Rebel Moon – Part One, I'm like, ‘It's not that controversial of a movie.’ A lot of people have this crazy reaction to it. And I'm just like, ‘I don't get it!’

"I’m not mad about it, but it just is what it is."