Zack Snyder has signed on to direct UFC drama ‘Brawler’

The 58-year-old filmmaker, who will also co-write and produce the project, is teaming with UFC president Dana White and His Excellency Turki Alalshikh, chairman of Saudi Arabia’s General Entertainment Authority and owner of boxing magazine ‘The Ring’, to shoot the new film about a Los Angeles man who rises in the world of Ultimate Fighting Championship.

Mr Alalshikh was quoted by Variety saying: “I’ve been a fan of Zack’s work for years, his unique style – from his iconic action sequences to his sweeping visuals and intensely emotional storytelling – coupled with his humanised portrayal of deeply flawed characters is singular.

“I couldn’t think of a better person to partner with to bring the UFC to the big screen. 'The Ring', with its 103-year legacy, will support to ensure the project’s success.”

Dana White, 54, said: “His Excellency Turki Alalshikh and Zack Snyder have a shared vision to create a film about UFC.

“They are both very passionate about this project to show fans what it takes to become a UFC champion. It’s an incredibly ambitious project and I look forward to seeing it come to life.”

Shay Hatten and Kurt Johnstad will also serve as co-writers of the film.

Producers alongside Zack include Deborah Snyder and Wesley Coller under their banner Stone Quarry. Mr Alalshikh, Kurt and Shay will be executive producers, along with UFC’s chief content officer Craig Borsari.

Zack, known for his visually striking films, was quoted by Variety saying: “Behind every great fighter is the story of how they got there. UFC is the world leader in combat sports and I’m honored to be partnering with them to tell this incredible story.”

While 'Brawler' is in development, Zack is also working on an untitled feature at Netflix about the Los Angeles Police Department.

The director has previously collaborated with the streaming service on the zombie action film ‘Army of the Dead’ and sci-fi duology ‘Rebel Moon’.

His other notable credits include DC Comics films ‘Man of Steel’, ‘Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice’ and ‘Justice League’.

Since its founding in 1993, UFC has staged over 700 mixed martial arts events.

In 2023, the company merged with professional wrestling organization WWE to form a publicly traded entity under the stock symbol ‘TKO‘, overseen by Endeavor CEO Ari Emanuel.

UFC recently partnered with Amazon MGM for the ‘Road House’ remake, released in March 2024, starring Jake Gyllenhaal as a former MMA fighter.