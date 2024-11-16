Zack Snyder will direct and co-write a new police movie for Netflix.

Zack Snyder to write and direct LAPD movie for Netflix

The 58-year-old filmmaker is currently working on an untitled action movie about the Los Angeles Police Department, with his frequent collaborator and co-writer Kurt Johnstad.

The film's official logline states: "In the high-stakes world of life and death, an elite LAPD unit are relentlessly confronted with the unforgiving collision of law and morality."

Snyder will also produce the film alongside his wife Deborah Snyder and Wesley Coller via their Stone Quarry banner.

He told The Hollywood Reporter: "Years ago, Dan [Lin, Netflix’s head of film] and I had a conversation about our shared interest in telling a compelling and visceral character-driven story set within the intense, complex and captivating landscape of the LAPD. It’s a conversation that has stuck with me. So, as you would expect, I’m very excited to now have the opportunity to partner with Dan, along with the rest of my amazing partners at Netflix, in developing this story.”

This will be the fourth feature film Snyder has directed for Netflix, having already collaborated with the streamer on 'Rebel Moon', 'Rebel Moon – Part Two: The Scargiver', and 'Army of the Dead'.

Stone Quarry has also produced 'Dead' prequel 'Army of Thieves', and the animated series 'Twilight of the Gods' for Netflix.