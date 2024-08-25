Zoe Kravitz suffered from imposter syndrome while she was directing 'Blink Twice'.

The 35-year-old star made her directorial debut with the new thriller film, and Zoe has admitted to battling with some self-doubts during the shoot.

Asked if she had any sense of impostor syndrome, Zoe told the New York Times newspaper: "Absolutely. Every day.

"The first day, I definitely had a moment of wondering, what did I get myself into? And just feeling really overwhelmed and wondering if I could do it. But the great thing about directing is that you’re so busy, you don’t have time to worry that much.

"I’m an incredibly heady person. I have an existential crisis probably multiple times a day, thinking about death.

"I kept on making the joke to myself: I don’t have time to think about death because I’m so busy. And if the film is horrible, it doesn’t matter, because we’re all just going to die, so it’s fine."

Channing Tatum stars in the new movie, and he recently described Zoe as a film "nerd".

The 44-year-old actor - who got engaged to Zoe in 2023 - said on 'Late Night With Seth Meyers': "She’s such a nerd for movies.

"She doesn’t do anything [else]. The first thing that she said when we started getting together was like, ‘I don’t do activities.’ I think I laughed. She’s like, ‘No, listen to me. I don’t hike. I don’t do any of that stuff.'"

The loved-up couple - who began dating in 2021 - will often sit at home and watch a number of movies together.

Channing said: "On a day off for us, we watch like three or four movies in a day. We just love it."