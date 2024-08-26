Zoe Kravitz gave her dad Lenny Kravitz a cameo appearance in 'Blink Twice' because she thought it would be "funny".

Zoe Kravitz gave her dad Lenny a split second cameo in her new movie

The actress stepped behind the camera to make her directorial debut with the movie - which stars her fiance Channing Tatum - and eagle-eyed cinema-goes have spotted her rocker dad Lenny appearing very briefly working out in a gym wearing a see-though tank top, leather trousers and sunglasses.

Zoe has now admitted she included the scene for a laugh, telling Variety: "[He is in the film] for a split second ... I just thought it would be funny."

Zoe's mother Lisa Bonet didn't get a cameo in 'Blink Twice' but the actress-turned-director has credited her mum with supporting her throughout the filmmaking process.

She added: "[Mum] does [appear in the film] spiritually. She was my anchor throughout the whole film."

It comes after Zoe admitted she felt like she was battling self-doubt while she was directing 'Blink Twice'.

Asked if she had any sense of impostor syndrome, Zoe told the New York Times newspaper: "Absolutely. Every day. "The first day, I definitely had a moment of wondering, what did I get myself into? And just feeling really overwhelmed and wondering if I could do it. But the great thing about directing is that you’re so busy, you don’t have time to worry that much.

"I’m an incredibly heady person. I have an existential crisis probably multiple times a day, thinking about death. I kept on making the joke to myself: I don’t have time to think about death because I’m so busy.

"And if the film is horrible, it doesn’t matter, because we’re all just going to die, so it’s fine."