Zoe Kravitz gave her dad Lenny Kravitz a cameo appearance in 'Blink Twice' because she thought it would be "funny".
The actress stepped behind the camera to make her directorial debut with the movie - which stars her fiance Channing Tatum - and eagle-eyed cinema-goes have spotted her rocker dad Lenny appearing very briefly working out in a gym wearing a see-though tank top, leather trousers and sunglasses.
Zoe has now admitted she included the scene for a laugh, telling Variety: "[He is in the film] for a split second ... I just thought it would be funny."
Zoe's mother Lisa Bonet didn't get a cameo in 'Blink Twice' but the actress-turned-director has credited her mum with supporting her throughout the filmmaking process.
She added: "[Mum] does [appear in the film] spiritually. She was my anchor throughout the whole film."
It comes after Zoe admitted she felt like she was battling self-doubt while she was directing 'Blink Twice'.
Asked if she had any sense of impostor syndrome, Zoe told the New York Times newspaper: "Absolutely. Every day. "The first day, I definitely had a moment of wondering, what did I get myself into? And just feeling really overwhelmed and wondering if I could do it. But the great thing about directing is that you’re so busy, you don’t have time to worry that much.
"I’m an incredibly heady person. I have an existential crisis probably multiple times a day, thinking about death. I kept on making the joke to myself: I don’t have time to think about death because I’m so busy.
"And if the film is horrible, it doesn’t matter, because we’re all just going to die, so it’s fine."
Tagged in Channing Tatum Lenny Kravitz Zoe Kravitz