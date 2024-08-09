Zoe Kravitz has thanked her fiance Channing Tatum for letting her be a "psycho control freak" director.

Zoe Kravitz and Channing Tatum met while filming Blink Twice

The couple is believed to have met when Channing signed up to star in movie 'Blink Twice' - which is directed by Zoe - and at the film's Los Angeles premiere on Thursday night (09.08.24) Zoe thanked her leading man for helping her through the difficult process as she stepped behind the camera to direct for the first time.

Reading a note to the film's crew, Zoe said: "From producing to performing to the pep talks to holding my head or my feet while I cried on the bathroom floor because I thought I f***** it all up, thank you for letting me be a complete ODC psycho control freak.

"Thank you for your patience. Making this film with you has been an awfully great adventure. Thank you for trusting me to female direct you. It’s really very cool to get to make a movie, but when you get to do it with the love of your life, it’s even cooler."

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Zoe also used her speech to thank the crew for all their hard work, saying: "Thank you for] the time it took to make this movie what we dreamed it could be. All of you worked harder than you were being paid to work.

"All of you lost sleep and probably sanity over this project. All of you received a number of weird fever-dream text messages from me at strange hours of the night. But none of you rolled your eyes and called me a bitch, at least to my face, when I said, ‘We’re not there yet.’

"All of you said, ‘Yes, let’s keep going, let’s get there,’ and we did."

Zoe and Channing are believed to have become engaged in October 2023 after two years of dating after Zoe was seen showing off a massive ring on her left hand.

Her rocker dad Lenny later confirmed the news and revealed his daughter is planning to walk down the aisle in 2025.

Speaking on the 'Zoe Ball and Friends' podcast, Lenny explained: "They’re in love. We’re going to have a wedding next year."

When asked if he will be performing at the event, Lenny replied: "I don’t think so. [I’ll] just be hanging out."

During the podcast, Lenny expressed his admiration for 'Magic Mike' star Channing and insisted he's become part of the family.

He said: "He’s a really great guy. He was raised well. So, you know, he’s got manners. He’s charming. He’s a soulful human being. And so, he’s become part of the family quite quickly."