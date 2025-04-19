Zoe Kravitz is in talks to direct 'How to Save a Marriage'.

Zoe Kravitz's new Robert Pattinson collaboration

The 36-year-old actress is set to follow up her directorial debut 'Blink Twice' with the new movie, which is currently in the very early stages of development at Sony Pictures.

According to Deadline, Zoe could be set for a 'The Batman' reunion on the movie, which is being produced by her co-star Robert Pattinson through his Icki Eneo Arlo banner.

Plot details for 'How To Save A Marriage' are still under wraps but the movie has been written by Ross Evans.

Evans will executive produce, while Pattinson will work with his producing partner Brighton McCloskey, alongside Entertainment 360's Geoff Shaevitz and Evan Silverberg.

Meanwhile, Zoe and Robert are set to reunite on screen in ‘The Batman: Part II’, although Robert recently admitted he fears he will be "old" by the time the DC superhero movie is made.

Speaking with his ‘Mickey 17’ co-star Naomi Ackie about whether he’d play Batman again soon for Hero magazine, Pattinson said: "I f****** hope so.

"I started out as young Batman and I’m going to be f****** old Batman by the sequel."

Despite his advancing years, the ‘Twilight’ star stressed he was "healthier" and had lowered his "biological age".

He said: "I’m 38, I’m old. I’m old, but I’m healthier. I think I’ve actually brought my biological age down a bit."

As well as Pattinson’s Caped Crusader, ‘The Batman: Part II’ will see the return of Kravitz’s Catwoman, Colin Farrell’s Penguin, Andy Serkis’s Alfred Pennyworth and Jeffrey Wright’s James ‘Jim’ Gordon.

‘The Batman: Part II’ was originally due to land in theatres in October 2026, though the movie was delayed to the following year to give director Matt Reeves more time to finish the story.

In February, Pattinson confirmed principal photography on ‘The Batman: Part II’ would begin at the end of 2025.

When asked about the production start date by Variety, he said: "I think at the end of the year?

"And I know what it’s about but I can’t tell anyone, but it’s like, it’s very cool. It’s very exciting."