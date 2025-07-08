If you're looking for something to watch this summer, give these a try.

Best British Summer Movies

MY Summer Of Love (2004)

Set amongst a backdrop of the Yorkshire countryside, My Summer of Love explores everything from boundaries and single vision, to love and empowerment.

Starring a young Emily Blunt (Tamsin) and Natalie Press (Mona), the film follows the tale of two young girls as they fall in love during the summer.

Romantic, erotic and almost familiar, My Summer Of Love is the ultimate girl meets girl page to screen adaptation.

Saltburn (2023)

Shedding light on the best yet worst aspects of society, Saltburn drips in an ultimate heat haze, Shakespeare-esque, eclectic vibe.

Following social outcast and Oxford student Oliver (Barry Keoghan) as he is taken under party boy aristocrat Felix’s (Jacob Elordi) wing, you learn to understand that not all is as it seems.

Driven by lust, obsession and greed, Saltburn’s unsettling yet stunning cinematic take on the complexity of being human is a must-see this summer.

The Parent Trap (1998)

A sweet yet surprising tale about a set of twins, Hallie and Anni,e who were separated at birth; The Parent Trap, whilst not exclusively set in the UK, just screams ‘British nostalgia’.

Coupled with an upbeat and playful soundtrack, simple yet pleasing cinematic tropes and a wardrobe to rival any, the movie is whimsical and carefree in the best way.

Shot between a Californian summer camp and London’s fashion district, this mischievous, romantic and innocent classic is an absolute must for your summer watch list.

Fighting With My Family (2019)

A biographical sports comedy-drama, Fighting with My Family recounts the trials and tribulations of WWE wrestler Paige (Florence Pugh) as she journeys from a British housing estate to the boxing ring stage.

Accurate to its core, director Stephen Merchant refused to let Hollywood twist any scenes' true meaning encompassing elation, heartbreak, determination and struggle.

Despite being arguably produced with a niche audience in mind, Fighting with My Family has a particularly charming aura with diverse representations and lighthearted family banter, making it worth taking a chance on.

