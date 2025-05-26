On the southwestern tip of England sits a quaint little county famous for its seaside resorts, towering cliffs, sandy beaches and the set for the upcoming movie, the Salt Path.

The Salt Path

However, the picturesque towns of Cornwall harbour a darker reality.

Cornwall, dubbed the Cornish Riviera, has been facing a homelessness issue for many years.

Based on Raynor Winn’s 2018 memoir, The Salt Path, which is inspired by true events, details the journey of a married couple’s soul-saving trek around coastal England after losing their home.

On BBC’s The One Show, Winn spoke about the hidden homelessness plaguing rural England: “We don’t consider rural homelessness. We see it in an urban context, but we don't consider it in rural areas cause it’s not seen, and it doesn’t mean it doesn’t exist. It's there but in a very hidden form, and the film brings it to life and brings it out of the shadows.”

Research from the Countryside Charity found that homelessness in rural communities has risen by 40%.

In 2022, an estimated 1,677 people were homeless in Cornwall, which is significant considering that fewer than 580,000 people live in the ceremonial British county.

Emmy winner Gillian Anderson stars alongside Jason Isaacs, who famously portrayed Lucius Malfoy, as real-life husband and wife, Raynor and Moth Winn.

Isaacs, who plays Moth Winn, says, “What they [Raynor and Moth Winn] want from the film is for people to look at homeless people and see them as human beings.”

The memoir of the same name was a critical success, becoming a Sunday Times bestseller in 2018 and was shortlisted for the 2018 Wainwright Prize.

However, none of that matters to Raynor Winn. To her, the most important thing is the story.

“Is it as if I put my story out and people gave me theirs back, and I think that’s been a huge privilege, sharing other people’s stories, and in a way now it has become our story rather than just mine”.

The Salt Path hits UK cinemas on Friday, May 30th.