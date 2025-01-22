The inspirational award-winning documentary tells the incredible story of fighter Bec ‘Rowdy’ Rawlings and her battles in and out of the ring and arrives on digital 27 January courtesy of Bohemia Media.

Fighter Bec ‘Rowdy’ Rawlings

With raw authenticity, Fight To Live captures Rawling’s unbreakable spirit through intimate interviews with her family, trainers and closest allies.

From navigating challenges in male dominated sports to embracing her newfound purpose as an advocate for domestic abuse survivors, this life-affirming film doesn’t just celebrate a champion; it boldly shines a spotlight on abusive relationships, tackled head-on and in the ring.

Fight To Live delivers a powerful message: it is truly possible to find the strength to stand up and fight to reclaim your life.

Wild child, mother, abuse survivor, UFC contender, bare-knuckle boxing champion, Hall of Famer. Bec Rawlings is all of these, but above all, she’s a fighter.

Credit: Fight To Live on digital 27 January from Bohemia Media

Meet the awe-inspiring athlete known in the ring as Bec ‘Rowdy’ Rawlings whose story of resilience and triumph is the beating heart of Fight to Live, the riveting new documentary from filmmaker Tom Haramis that won the Best Inspirational Film at the Cannes World Film Festival 2023. Set for its UK digital debut on 27 January 2025 courtesy of Bohemia Media, this raw and poignant documentary chronicles the physical and emotional battles of a woman who refuses to be defined by her hardships.

Born in Launceston, Tasmania, the rebellious youth developed an unexpected passion for mixed martial arts (MMA) which led Rawlings into the brutal world of combat sports. But life saw her endure unimaginable personal struggles, including a harrowing violent marriage.

Then she took action and escaped her abuser, rebuilding her life with unyielding determination for her two sons and for herself. Triumphing over adversity, Rawlings became the first woman to win the prestigious Police Gazette Diamond Belt in Bare Knuckle Fighting, a testament to the power of perseverance.

With raw authenticity, Fight to Live captures Rawling’s unbreakable spirit through intimate interviews with her family, trainers and closest allies. From navigating challenges in male dominated sports to embracing her newfound purpose as an advocate for domestic abuse survivors, this life-affirming film doesn’t just celebrate a champion; it boldly shines a spotlight on abusive relationships, tackled head-on and in the ring. Fight to Live delivers a powerful message: it is truly possible to find the strength to stand up and fight to reclaim your life.

Prepare to be inspired by a documentary that celebrates courage and the indomitable human spirit. From the ring to real life,Fight to Live isn’t just a knockout story of survival, it is a powerful reminder to fight for what matters most and to pursue our dreams despite the challenges life throws our way. On UK digital 27 January 2025 from Bohemia Media

by Matt Shine for www.femalefirst.co.uk

find me on and follow me on