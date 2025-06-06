Fan-favourite events like Glastonbury and Leeds Festival, as well as a plethora of small yet mighty local events, such as Latitude and Parklife, are on the horizon.

Festival Season returns

Parklife kicks off in a few weeks, followed by Glastonbury at the end of the month and then August ends with Leeds Festival.

With space limited and time too precious to waste on stressing over what to bring, here is a comprehensive list of everything you should be taking with you.

Split into two easy categories - Must Have and Would Be Nice, this is the ultimate list to help you pack like a pro.

Must Haves

The first item on any packing list should be a form of identification, especially if you're looking to grab some drinks to complement your best dance moves.

Along the same lines, be sure to bring any toiletries. Daily products and make-up are must-haves to elevate even the most laid-back of looks. Oh, and some toilet roll or wipes because we've all seen the state of festival facilities…

Sticking with the vacation hold luggage vibes, we don't recommend forgetting any prescription medications needed.

Don’t forget essentials like sunscreen, or even a just-in-case-of-emergencies kit with some painkillers, plasters and hydration packets.

Don't underestimate the power of the weather to ruin your weekend. Be the one who brings at minimum a lightweight waterproof jacket and warm, comfy pyjamas for the chilly evenings and dewy adjourned mournings.

No matter how silly you may feel at the time, future you will thank you for this recommendation - bring a granny shopping trolley.

Portable, spacious and on wheels, this bag will not only save your back carrying a rucksack almost bigger than you, but serve as a convenient safety net for carting those groceries miles across a field in the middle of nowhere.

And of course, don’t forget the tent, sleeping bags and mats, or rechargeable lights (alongside a plethora of USB battery packs).

Would Be Nice

READ MORE: The biggest month of festivals is upon us! Here are 5 festival survival tips!

Now let's look at some bits and bobs you might like to have, taking you from festival rookie to frequent flyer.

Although we recommend showering before the main event, if you plan on washing whilst at the festival, you'd like some shampoo, conditioner and body wash, plus a little loofah to save your hands.

Essential to some, but firmly in our category of take it or leave it, cooking and dining equipment.

A mini kettle, gas stove or picnic plates may be nice for quick meals in between sets - but realistically, buying food despite the price will just be more convenient.

If you plan to be social away from the main grounds, a canopy or gazebo cover could also be a nice addition.

For the very little sleep you're likely to get, an eye mask and ear plug kit could be beneficial for keeping the noise and light pollution to a minimum.

Ensuring memories aren't exclusive to social media, a disposable camera could also be a lovely add-on.

Now with your bags properly packed, go and create moments to sit in the frame next to the wristbands from seasons to come.