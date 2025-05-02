Today sees Mabel share the highly anticipated single ‘Benz’ featuring UK rapper Clavish, out now via Polydor Records.

After months of teasing fans on social media, Mabel has finally released the highly anticipated single ‘Benz’ featuring UK rapper Clavish. Produced by Arthur Bean (Central Cee), the trap-infused track marks a confident return to Mabel’s early UK R&B roots, with her reflecting on a desire to be loved as deeply and attentively as someone treasures their material possessions. The track effortlessly pairs Mabel’s signature silky vocals with infectious horns and a self-assured verse from rapper Clavish. The single is accompanied by an official visualiser, which sees Mabel and Clavish cruise through London in a G-Class Benz.

Mabel single release 'Benz' - Photo credit - Silas Atwal

The track follows ‘All Over You’ ft. King Promise, released earlier this year, and a string of critically acclaimed singles from last year including ‘Vitamins’, ‘Stupid Dumb’ ft. Ty Dolla Sign and ‘Chat’. Reconnecting with her early sound and R&B roots, this new era signals a fresh and exhilarating reintroduction to the BRIT Award-winning artist you thought you knew.

Next month Mabel will headline the NOTION stage at the first ever SXSW London as a part of the House of R&B stage. Kicking off a week of electrifying performances, Mabel will grace the stage on June 2nd in Shoreditch. Tickets are available HERE

About MABEL

Mabel, born Mabel Alabama-Pearl McVey, is one of the UK’s brightest popstars. She has amassed twelve top 20 singles with hits like ‘Don’t Call Me Up’, ‘My Lover’ and ‘Fine Line’, two UK top 3 albums and won Best Female Solo at the BRITs. Mabel released her platinum-selling debut album ‘High Expectations’ in 2019 – the biggest-selling debut by a British woman that year. Released in 2022, Mabel’s sophomore album ‘About Last Night’ became her highest charting release to date, debuting at number two on the Official Charts and received critical acclaim from the likes of NME, The Observer and DIY. Mabel has now surpassed over 4.5 billion streams, and 8 million singles sold worldwide. She has also graced the cover of numerous publications including British GQ, Glamour, ES Mag and more.



