The 1975 moving away from politics to focus on 'love and friendship'

The 1975 don’t want their legacy “to be one of politics”.

Frontman Matty Healy revealed during the band’s headlining set at the Glastonbury Music Festival on Friday (06.27.25) that they will be stepping back from political statements to focus more on “love and friendship”.

He told the audience: “People who are watching this may - I don’t know… They may be disappointed in the lack of politics in this show and our forthcoming shows and probably our future shows. I want you to know that it’s a conscious decision. We honestly don’t want our legacy to be one of politics. We want it to be that of love and friendship. I’m not trying to be too earnest, but you can go out into the world and there’s loads of politics everywhere. We don’t need more politics. We need more love and friendship.

“I know that’s really basic, but if you are a young kid and you are inspired by, like, this band or something like that - don’t aspire to play a stage or be a certain size. Aspire for this level of friendship and love in what you do and you’ll never fail. And I love you.”

The band’s last album was the critically acclaimed ‘Being Funny in a Foreign Language’ which released in 2022 but Matty hinted at a new era during the set.

He confirmed that the band “isn’t going anywhere” and after the final track ‘About You’, the acronym ‘DOGS’ was displayed, which was also visible on drummer George Daniel’s drumhead.