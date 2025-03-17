A$AP Rocky performed unreleased tracks from a helicopter during his epic headline set at Rolling Loud California.

A$AP Rocky delivered new material during his Rolling Loud California set

The 36-year-old rap megastar kicked off his performance at the festival in Inglewood on Saturday (15.03.25) by hanging from an aircraft emblazoned with the title of his delayed album 'Don't Be Dumb'.

He first performed the unreleased song 'All Black (Stole Ya Flow)', which he actually performed at Rolling Loud Miami two years ago.

Another new song debuted boasted a sample of Coolio’s ‘Gangsta’s Paradise’.

The hip-hop artist later gave the live debut of the Metro Boomin-produced tune 'Your Honor', on which Rocky mentions the recent trial where he was found not guilty of felony assault against his former friend A$AP Relli.

Addressing the ordeal, Rocky - who was cheered on by his partner Rihanna - admitted: “I’ma be honest with y’all — I’m so happy to see y’all right now, y’all don’t even understand.

“It was real hectic for a n**** recently. It got real sticky real quick.”

He also gave the live debut of the track 'Stop Snitching'.

Elsewhere, Rocky was joined by Skepta for a duet of 2018's 'Praise the Lord (Da Shine)' and he jumped on top of a car during 'Tailor Swif'.

The rapper previously updated fans to let them know that 'Don't Be Dumb', which was due to be released last summer, had been delayed due to "leaks and sample clearances".

In a recent interview with GQ, Rocky reassured fans that the LP is "finished" and admitted he was tired of providing updates on it.

He said: “I think quite frankly, people are tired of hearing about updates about the album. They’re just ready to get this s***, you know what I’m saying? I don’t think anybody wants to hear where I’m at with it, how far is it along and all that.

“They just want to hear some s*** just to see where I’m at, and I promise I got some new s*** in store. I’m challenging myself. It’s like anything, I approach it with a different tactic, degree, or finesse.”

He added: “The album’s done.

"I just want to drop it. I don’t want to keep saying what I’m going to do and I want to give people what I’ve been promising them for a long-ass f****** time.”

A$AP Rocky Rolling Loud California 2025 setlist:

‘All Black (Stole Ya Flow)’

‘(Unknown)’ (new song)

‘A$AP Forever’

‘Grim Freestyle’

‘Stop Snitching’

‘RIOT (Rowdy Pipe’n)’

‘Praise The Lord (Da Shine)’ (with Skepta)

‘Tailor Swif’

‘American Sabotage’

‘Highjack’

‘Your Honor’

‘Yamborghini High’

‘Lord Pretty Flacko Jodye 2’