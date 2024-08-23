A$AP Rocky's new album is delayed due to "leaks and sample clearances".

A$AP Rocky has been forced to delay his new album

'Don't Be Dumb' was due to be released on August 30, but there have been a few setbacks, forcing the record to be pushed back until autumn.

After Billboard reported the release date change, Rocky wrote on X: “LEAKS AND SAMPLE CLEARANCES ARE DISRUPTING THE ALBUM. ITS BEEN 6 YEARS AND I WANNA MAKE THE BEST ALBUM EVER. IM SORRY FOR THE WAIT. (sic)"

In his interview with the magazine, the 35-year-old rapper – whose real name is Rakim Mayers - revealed the legendary filmmaker Tim Burton has heard the record and was a huge fan.

He spilled: “I sat and I played the album for Tim Burton, and he was f****** with it heavy, he was rocking his head and he’s like, ‘Wow! I didn’t know you made that kind of music!’”

The two were in contact as the 'Praise The Lord' hitmaker wanted the 'Edward Scissorhands' director to design the artwork for the LP, but unfortunately, they couldn't make it happen.

However, Danny Elfman, the famed composer who has collaborated regularly with Burton, did work on some of the music.

It's a highly collaborative effort, with guests expected to include Tyler, The Creator, Metro Boomin, Madlib, Pharrell Williams, Swedish House Mafia, and Mike Dean.

Rocky's last studio album was 2018's 'Testing'.

The music star - who has sons RZA, two, and 12-month-old Riot, with Rihanna - recently shared how his music has become more "meaningful" since he became a father.

Asked if fatherhood has changed his approach to music, he told Apple Music's Zane Lowe: "I think sonically, yes, a lot of s***changed.

"My taste preference for music and just different artists and just different genres, but it all has changed, especially the way it influenced the way that I make music and I put out music now and whatnot.

"I think it's more meaningful. I got more to say. I got more personal vulnerable things to talk about and whatnot, and it's just, I think the trick is having that fine balance of just entertaining and telling a story or giving something, telling somebody listening and view something informative about you and whatnot.

"And that's kind of where I'm at now with just being a pop of two and whatnot and just being at the top of my game with just, design and everything, and film, and you name it, man, we've been doing it all."