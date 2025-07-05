Addison Rae thinks Lana Del Rey is a "divine woman".

Addison Rae recently performed with Lana Del Rey

The 24-year-old star recently joined Lana, 40, on stage at Wembley Stadium in London, and Addison subsequently took to social media to reflect on the experience of performing with one of her musical heroes, describing herself as the "happiest and luckiest girl on earth".

Addison - who first found fame on TikTok, before switching her focus towards music - wrote on Instagram: "I will never forget this. Thank you so much to the most beautiful divine woman, heart, soul, mind…, Lana. I am the happiest and luckiest girl on earth. Being next to you is spiritual. (sic)"

The Diet Pepsi hitmaker has enjoyed huge success over the last year, which included releasing her debut studio album in June and announcing plans for a world tour.

However, Addison previously insisted that she doesn't have any regrets about her career journey.

The pop star always dreamed of becoming a success in the music business, but Addison recognises that TikTok has played an important role in her success.

She told ELLE: "All of that led me to where I am right now.

"What’s funny to me is that people assume that these passions are new. First of all, no one ever even knew who I was before I was a freshman in college, so it’s like, ‘How would you even know what my interests were before?’ I grew up dancing; I’ve always loved to sing.

"I acknowledge how lucky I am that I was on TikTok, and people cared enough to watch my videos and follow me, and therefore gave me the freedom to be able to explore my deep desires that I’ve always had. It’s like, ‘What am I going to do? Not chase my dreams because I feel like I haven’t done enough school to get here? Or I haven’t had enough experience?’ It’s like, ‘No, the door opened for me, and I’m going to go through and explore it.’"