Addison Rae identified with Lana Del Rey's "perfectionist" approach.

Addison Rae opened for Lana Del Rey at Wembley Stadium last month

The Diet Pepsi singer shared the stage with the Video Games hitmaker at London's Wembley Stadium last month and revealed that the pair have exacting standards when it comes to performing.

Speaking to Zane Lowe for Apple Music 1, Addison said: "It was so fun. Lana is one of the greatest artists of our generation – honestly, of our lifetime. I think she's just incredible, and so kind and sweet, and so helpful and open.

"She's such a perfectionist, which is so inspiring to watch. I'm a perfectionist as well, and she never lets that go away. It's really nice to see someone that is constantly wanting everything to be perfect for everyone to enjoy."

Addison had previously hailed Lana, 40, as a "divine woman" after the shows at Wembley.

She wrote on Instagram: "I will never forget this. Thank you so much to the most beautiful divine woman, heart, soul, mind…, Lana. I am the happiest and luckiest girl on earth. Being next to you is spiritual. (sic)"

Addison – who found fame on the social media platform TikTok – will embark on her debut concert tour later this month and is anticipating a "wild" experience as she takes centre stage at the gigs.

The 24-year-old star said: "I've been having a lot of fun. I'm excited. I'm nervous.

"It's gonna be so wild. I got a nice little taste of it a few times with doing the Box shows and then obviously I got to open up for Lana, so that was really fun. This is such a different experience because it'll be everyone coming to listen to just my album and a few other songs."

The High Fashion singer's debut album Addison was released in June and she was proud that the record had an all-female production team in the form of Elvira Anderfjard and Luka Kloser.

Rae told Billboard: "I think the perspective of having a room of only females was just a really different energy than what we're all used to. It doesn't really happen very often.

"I didn't expect it to happen this way, and I don't think anybody else expected that from me, which was really nice, because I think it's always good to have people unsure of what you're going to do.

"We are all around the same age and have similar life experiences in a lot of ways, being women in this industry."