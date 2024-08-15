Adele is delighted to have discovered the "absolutely amazing" Chappell Roan.

Adele loves Chappell Roan's music

The music superstar explained how she has become aware of the 'Good Luck, Babe!' hitmaker over the past week and has been wowed by her talent.

Speaking to the crowd during her performance in Munich on Wednesday (14.08.24), Adele said: "Chappell Roan is her name, yes?

"I heard a song a little while ago at my birthday, and I loved it, and it was one of my best friend's playlists. And then, I went down a rabbit hole on Monday (12.08.24). All day long."

The 'Rolling in the Deep' singer continued: "She is spectacular, and it turns out, she's not just got one song. She's got, like, seven f****** brilliant songs. I think she's absolutely amazing. I'm very excited for her, but my friend also said she's a bit scared.

"So, do what you gotta do, baby girl, but you're phenomenal. Anyway, that's all I've done this week is discover Chappell Roan."

Chappell, 26, has enjoyed global success with her debut album 'The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess' but explained that she "misses" being able to do drugs in public as a result of her fame.

During an appearance on 'The Comment Section with Drew Afualo', she said: "[Doing] drugs in public. That's what I miss. Just like, rolling up, being a f****** freak at the bar or making out with someone at the bar.

"I miss frolicking, obviously, because now I'm self-conscious to frolic."

Chappell revealed that she goes out "in disguise" most of the time now and "misses" the days before she lost her anonymity as people have started to be "weird" around her and her family in the wake of her success.

She said: "I'm in disguise most of the time. But like, I miss just walking around being by myself. I guess being by myself is [what] I miss. People have started to be freaks.

"They follow me and know where my parents live and my sister, where my sister works, all this weird s***."