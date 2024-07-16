Adele has no plans to release new music anytime soon as she prepares to take a "big break".

Adele is set to take a 'big break' from music when she wraps her residency

Following the conclusion of her Las Vegas residency in November, the 36-year-old superstar is planning to take things easy and spend quality time with her sports agent partner Rich Paul, 42, and her 11-year-old son Angelo - whom she has with ex-spouse Simon Konecki.

The 'Hello' hitmaker has a Germany residency in Munich this summer and told German outlet ZDF: “I don’t have any plans for new music, at all.

“I want a big break after this and I think I want to do other creative things, just for a little while.”

Adele has made no secret of the fact that she is also keen to have another baby.

The 'I Set Fire To The Rain' hitmaker previously confessed she is a long way off from returning to the studio to work on a follow-up to 2021's '30', however, the Grammy winner, who suffers from anxiety performing in front of massive crowds, promised that when she does return with a new record, she will do a world tour.

She told gig-goers at her ‘Weekends With Adele’ Las Vegas residency at The Colosseum at Caesar’s Palace earlier this year: “I just don’t think I’m gonna write an album for quite some time.

“But next time I do, I’ll come to wherever it is you live.”

The singer extended her Sin City residency and reflected on how performing and having intimate interactions with her fans has helped her "reconnect" with her music.

She posted to X last year: “I needed to reconnect with my songs and remember what they mean to me, and I have!

“Being on stage over the last year so up close and personal with an audience again after all these years has been a truly extraordinary restorative experience that I’ll never forget. All the hilarious, soulful, wild and heartbreaking interactions we’ve had are banked in my mind for life. The looks on your faces, seeing you laugh and cry together singing your hearts out and hoarding bags of confetti. All the simi dolls, friendship bracelets, flowers, facetime calls and flags. It’s crazy how joyful a show full of sad songs can be!!”

The 'Chasing Pavements' singer also explained why she started disappearing from the limelight for long periods before releasing a new album.

She said: “Sometimes I wonder if people think I’m calculated when I disappear for years on end and I’m elusive and I believe that less is more or something like that.

But the real reason that I’ve only had four albums and I don’t think that many people know this – they know that I have a child – my son is 11 years old. So if you do the math, that means that at the height of ‘21’… I fell pregnant. To many that would be, and it was, considered career suicide.

“It was there and then that I chose to reject the scarcity of success, and the idea that you have to be constantly relevant to be successful.

“And that perhaps, just maybe, I could be a hit both on and off the stage. And you’ll never guess what — I [redacted] got away with it!”