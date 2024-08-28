Adele's Munich residency venue is set to become the world's first portable stadium.

The 'Set Fire to the Rain' singer will play her final show in the German city on Saturday (31.08.24) and the 74,000-capacity purpose-built structure could be used to hold major concerts around the globe – much like the ABBA Arena constructed in East London for their digital Voyage concert residency.

A music insider told The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column: "It would have been a catastrophic loss of money for an entire stadium to be built only for these ten Adele shows, even though the tickets aren't cheap. But a load of different superstars, such as Beyonce or Taylor Swift, could use the venue in years to come.

"Obviously it's been built around Adele, so the dream would be for her to use it in other places, but she is eager to have a break. It only took a few weeks to construct it, so it wouldn't be hard to take it down and put it up again in an entirely different city.

"There is scope to do more impressive staging when it is one place, rather than kit being moved in and out of stadiums in different cities each night."

Once her shows in Munich are complete, Adele, 36, will return to Las Vegas to finish her Weekends with Adele residency before putting her music career on hold once that ends in November.

A source told The Sun: "She has had a busy few years since releasing her album '30' in 2021, and it has surpassed her expectations.

"Adele has had incredible opportunities and it’s been a dream come true. No other artist has ever done anything like this residency and she feels like it is a real moment of crowning glory."