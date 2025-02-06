Metallica "can't wait" to join Black Sabbath for their last-ever concert.

The 'Nothing Else Matters' hitmakers - made up of James Hetfield, Lars Ulrich, Kirk Hammett, and Robert Trujillo - are among several heavy metal bands who will head to Villa Park, in Aston, inner Birmingham, for the legendary group's final show in July.

Ahead of the all-day hometown charity spectacle, which will see Ozzy Osbourne reunite with the original Black Sabbath lineup - Geezer Butler, Tony Iommi and Bill Ward - there will be performances from the likes of metal bands Alice in Chains, Pantera and Slayer - and Metallica admitted their admiration for Sabbath "runs deep".

They wrote on X: "Our admiration for @BlackSabbath runs deep, and we can't wait to join them in Birmingham, England, on July 5 for Back to the Beginning: The Final Show!"

Black Sabbath were formed in Aston in 1968, and Tony admitted it was "only fitting" they play their last-ever show there.

He wrote on X: "It’s been an incredible journey, but it’s only fitting that it ends here, where it all began in Aston. It’s great to be honoured by your fellow musicians and at the same time support good causes. None of this would’ve been possible without Ozzy, Geezer, and Bill. What we created together was bigger than any one of us, and I’ll always be grateful for that."

Pantera are also "honoured" to be on the bill for the 'Back To The Beginning' show, which will feature additional performances from the likes of The Smashing Pumpkins' Billy Corgan, Disturbed frontman David Draiman, Guns 'n Roses pair Duff McKagan and Slash, Anthrax's Frank Bello, Limp Bizkit star Fred Durst, and Korn's Jonathan Davis.

'Cowboys From Hell' hitmakers Pantera wrote on X: "We are honored to be part of this! Our love for Black Sabbath is infinite. (sic)"

Billy admitted Black Sabbath are his "favourite band of all time".

He posted on X: "What an amazing event to be part of! And with my favorite band of all-time."

Lamb of God wrote: "Beyond honored for the opportunity to be a part of @BlackSabbath’s final show with so many of our friends. (sic)"

Ozzy has stepped away from touring in recent years as he battles spinal injuries and Parkinson's disease.

But his wife, Sharon Osbourne, has confirmed the July show will be his final performance.

She told BBC News: "Ozzy didn't have a chance to say goodbye to his friends, to his fans, and he feels there's no been no full stop.

"This is his full stop."

Tickets go on sale at 10am GMT on Friday 14th February 2025 at LiveNation.co.uk.