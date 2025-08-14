Steven Tyler "doesn't want to tour and can't tour," according to bandmate Joe Perry.

Steven Tyler would find it difficult to tour with his vocal injury

Only last month, the legendary rock band's guitarist suggested they could make their live return.

He has now cast doubt on the band hitting the road, given Tyler’s serious vocal injury that saw him fracture his larynx as well as having damaged vocal cords.

However, Perry hasn't completely ruled out one final show and suggested it could be part of a documentary they are in talks for.

He told WBUR: “I would bet that there’s an Aerosmith show left.

“There’s been talk about doing a documentary; that might be part of it. I’ve been spending a lot of time with Steven and he just doesn’t want to tour, and he can’t tour.”

He admitted: “It’s tough. I’m not sure I would want to go out and book another 40-city tour. It’s a long way to the top and staying there takes it out of you, especially an Aerosmith tour."

During an appearance on SiriusXM's Trunk Nation With Eddie Trunk in July, Perry was asked if fans could ever see Aerosmith on stage again, to which the musician replied: "Well, yeah, I'm always hoping, but going on the road, it's a big deal pulling that together.”

Perry, 74, also admitted that touring is now much more demanding for him and his Aerosmith bandmates because they are not young men anymore.

He added: "There's so much planning, and what it takes out of you physically, it's a lot more than people realise."

“It's one thing when you're doing it when you're 25 or 30, but it's another when you're starting to get up there like us. It's a really physical thing, going out on stage.”

Love in an Elevator songwriter Perry is sure that Tyler would be able to sing a full concert again if he could get the strength back in his voice.

Asked if he could perform a full show, Perry said: "You know, I think he would. I think it’s just a matter of getting there, you know? I mean, it’s like, you know, I mean, we’re up there, man.

"I've got enough left in me. I still wanna do [a final Aerosmith show]... So, we'll see what happens.”

Tyler, 77, made his first public performance since Aerosmith announced their retirement in January when he sang at a Janie’s Fund charity event.

Perry is touring across the US this summer with his group The Joe Perry Project.

Aerosmith announced their retirement from touring in August 2024 due to Tyler's inability to sing live due to his injury.

The band's statement read: "As you know, Steven’s voice is an instrument like no other.

"He has spent months tirelessly working on getting his voice to where it was before his injury. We’ve seen him struggling despite having the best medical team by his side.

"Sadly, it is clear that a full recovery from his vocal injury is not possible. We have made a heart-breaking and difficult, but necessary, decision – as a band of brothers – to retire from the touring stage."