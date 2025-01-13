Tom Hamilton admits Aerosmith could "do something in the future" if frontman Steven Tyler wishes to.

The 'Dream On' rockers - also comprising Brad Whitford, 72, and Joe Perry and Joey Kramer, both 74 - officially retired from touring last August after Steven, 76, suffered a fractured larynx, and while he’s on the mend, the 73-year-old bassist insists he doesn’t want to “push” the singer into anything.

Speaking on Boston radio station WBUR, he said of the chances of them reuniting: "Steven's healing process is going really, really well, but it goes at its own pace.

“Maybe Aerosmith will do something in the future, but it's a big 'if', and the last thing I want to be doing is to try and push Steven in that direction. If we do anything in the future, it would come from him."

However, it’s unlikely they would tour again.

Asked on a scale of 1 to 10 how hopeful he is that they will reunite, Tom told AARP in August: "On the hope scale, I'm somewhere between 7 and 9. We won't be doing any tours from now on, but I'll always have hope that other types of opportunities will come along. This isn't the first time black clouds have been on our horizon — and somehow the sun managed to come out. Time and hope are all we have at the moment."

When it was suggested that they could do another Las Vegas residency, Tom replied: "I have doubts that there are any more in the future.”

Tom also admitted there had been no discussions about making another record to follow 2012’s ‘Music From Another Dimension!’.

The group announced that they would be retiring from the road due to the vocal injury Steven had sustained in 2023 amid their 'Peace Out: The Farewell Tour', which was due to end conclude on February 26, 2025, in Buffalo, New York, but was pulled after three shows.

A statement read: “As you know, Steven’s voice is an instrument like no other. He has spent months tirelessly working on getting his voice to where it was before his injury.

“We’ve seen him struggling despite having the best medical team by his side. Sadly, it is clear, that a full recovery from his vocal injury is not possible. We have made a heartbreaking and difficult, but necessary, decision — as a band of brothers — to retire from the touring stage.”