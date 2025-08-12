Alex Warren admits even his wife mistakenly thought Ordinary contained a "sexual" lyric.

Alex Warren's wife Kouvr Annon misheard his Ordinary lyrics

The 24-year-old star - who rose to fame on TikTok before the track because his first chart topper in the UK, US and beyond - has opened up about his huge hit single, and revealed his own partner Kouvr Annon is among the many people singing the wrong words to the track.

He told MTV: "Everyone thinks that lyrics is not what it is. I said, 'Oh my life, how do ya?' As in it will fade into the next thing and to be like, 'You take my breath away, how do you do that?'

"But everyone, including my wife when she first heard the songs, thinks it's 'All my life I'll do ya', in a sexual way...

"And so my wife one day was like, 'Hey by the way my mum listens to this song, why did you write it like this?' "

So many people have made the same mistake, so now Alex likes to sing the cheekier version live.

He laughed: "I thought it was hilarious as everyone thought it was that and it wasn't, so now I just sing it how everyone thinks!"

Despite his huge success, Alex admitted his rise to fame "doesn't feel real".

He added: "It doesn't feel real and I don't feel like I deserve it in any way."

The star can still remember being bullied at school after trying to serenade a girl he was with at the time.

He recalled: "I was in fifth grade and I was dating this girl.

"I decided to sing Grenade by Bruno Mars and dedicate it to her and I remember I walked right out, and I go, 'This is for...' and I said her name.

"But immediately the stage fright hit and I sat there doing a dance, I looked super, super... it was bad, it was really bad.

"And that is what kids made fun of me for all throughout middle school and high school, and I gave up when I turned 18 funny enough. (sic)"