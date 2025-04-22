The Alice Cooper Band are reuniting for their first album in 50 years.

Alice Cooper has reunited his original band for the new album, 'The Revenge of Alice Cooper'

The follow-up to 1973's 'Muscle of Love' is entitled 'The Revenge of Alice Cooper' and will land on July 25.

The group reunited with studio wizard Bob Ezrin, who produced their '70s records 'Love It to Death', 'Killer', 'School's Out' and 'Billion Dollar Babies'.

Speaking to Billboard about the project, shock rock icon Alice, 77, said: "It was very much like this was our next album after Muscle of Love. just like, ‘OK, this is the next album.'

"Isn’t that funny after 50 years? All of a sudden it just falls into place.”

He is joined by original guitarist Michael Bruce, bassist Dennis Dunaway and drummer Neil Smith, and Nashville guitarist Gyasi Hues.

Late guitarist Glen Buxton – who died in 1997 – posthumously features on the track 'What Happened to You' and a remix of 'Return Of The Spiders', on the deluxe copy.

Bob - who has also worked with the likes of Aerosmith, Kiss, Pink Floyd, and Deep Purple - revealed it was just like the old days being in the studio with the gang.

He said: "None of them has changed much as a person.

"Obviously everyone’s older and more mature and more settled, but when we all get together and I watch the interplay between them, it’s like they just walked out of high school and were hanging out in the local cafe. They just revert to type. They revert to who they were as kids when the first got together… and make music together like they did 50-some years ago."

The lead single, 'Black Mamba', will be aired for the first time on the 'Poison' hitmaker's Alice’s Attic radio show on Tuesday (22.04.250.

In 2021, the surviving members of the band reunited for Alice's solo LP 'Detroit Stories', also produced by Bob.

Although it's the first full-length studio record from the group, The Alice Cooper Band released the live LP 'Live From The Astroturf' on Record Store Day in 2018.