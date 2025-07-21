Alice Cooper "hopes" the Oasis reunion "lasts" and has advised the formerly estranged Gallagher siblings not to "squabble".

Alice Cooper is dishing out his advice to Liam and Noel Gallagher amid their Oasis reunion tour

The veteran shock rocker, 77, admits observing the vicious 15-year feud between Liam and Noel Gallagher - who are currently on their first tour together in 16 years - had been "so stressful", and he hopes they don't return to fighting and decide to continue the Britpop group.

He told The Times newspaper: “Oasis… Good luck to them. Hope it lasts.

“The trick is you don’t divorce; you just separate. Watching those brothers is so stressful. Don’t squabble, guys. Stress is a killer.”

As it stands, the Oasis Live '25 Tour - which kicked off in Cardiff, Wales on July 4 - is due to wrap with two shows in São Paulo, Brazil, in November.

Frontman Liam recently insisted he and guitarist Noel will "take it one day at a time" with regards to the future.

The Slide Away group's manager, Alec McKinlay, insisted the Oasis Live '25 isn't the beginning of new releases from the band.

He told Music Week magazine: "This is very much the last time around, as Noel’s made clear in the press.

"It’s a chance for fans who haven’t seen the band to see them, or at least for some of them to. But no, there’s no plan for any new music."

The news sent shockwaves through fans, with one asking frontman Liam on X: "liam I don't know who the manager of Oasis is, but his attitude of telling us that after this tour there will be nothing more was not very biblical. (sic)"

However, it seems the Live Forever singer isn't ruling anything out with his brother.

Liam replied: "Neither do I and the only people that will be making any kind of decisions on the future of OASIS will be ME n RKID so let’s just take it 1 day at a time. (sic)"

The Shockwave singer followed up his response by suggesting he could even do another album with John Squire, after he and The Stone Roses guitarist released a joint self-titled LP last year.

He penned: "I might do another album with John who knows I might join the spiritual space invaders I might do nothing that’s the groovy thing about the future nobody knows."