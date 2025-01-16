Allegra has urged artists to “stay authentic”.

Allegra urged artists to be authentic

The ‘Round + Round’ singer has seen a shift in her sound in recent months from club his to more personal sounds and she believes what sparks a connection with fans is to tell a “unique story”.

Asked her advice for other artists, she told BANG Showbiz: “Stay authentic. Trends come and go, but what really connects is your unique story.

“Trust your instincts, surround yourself with a supportive team, and never stop growing as an artist and person.

“It’s a tough industry, but there’s space for everyone to shine.”

Allegra enjoyed “pushing boundaries” as she found her voice within her music.

She reflected: “2024 has been an incredible year of growth and self-discovery for me. Personally, it’s been about embracing vulnerability and finding strength in my experiences.

“Artistically, it’s been about pushing boundaries - exploring new sounds, collaborating with incredible talents, and sharing my most personal stories through music. It’s been challenging, but also deeply rewarding.”

And when penning her ‘Unsent Love Letters Vol. 1’ EP – which examines the different stages of a break-up – Allegra wasn’t afraid to rip open old wounds in order to be "completely open".

She said: “When writing this EP, I allowed myself to be completely open. I revisited old journals and even actual unsent letters to channel the emotions I felt during those moments of heartbreak.

“It was cathartic, almost like therapy. The goal was to be honest and relatable, so listeners could find pieces of their own stories in mine.”

'Unsent Love Letters Vol.1' is out now.