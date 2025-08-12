Shania Twain has heaped praise on Sabrina Carpenter for being “nice,” despite being massively “popular.”

Shania Twain has hailed Sabrina Carpenter for being 'so nice' and professional

The country pop legend, 59, got to duet with the Manchild hitmaker, 26, on her 2024 festive Netflix show A Nonsense Christmas, with the pair teaming up for a rendition of Santa Baby.

Sabrina also performed a cover of Shania's mega-hit That Don't Impress Me Much on her Short n' Sweet Tour stop in Toronto.

Appearing on EtalkCTV, Shania reflected on how genuine the Espresso singer is and hailed her professionalism.

She gushed: “She’s [Sabrina] so beautiful and she’s so popular.

“She’s almost too popular to have to be nice. But she’s nice anyway, and I really love that about her. And she’s super talented, you know? We were singing and doing rehearsals, and she’s just got this beautiful voice, she can sing anything. And she’s a great actress, she takes her career very seriously.”

Shania previously told ET of Sabrina covering her 1998 hit in her native Canada: “It’s just a huge compliment. I mean she is such a talented person. You know, she really does have a clue about what’s going on behind the scenes. She’s smart. It’s a compliment to have her, I mean, not that she’s paying homage, she’s just a fan of music, and she’s displaying it and expressing it. So, that’s great.”

Meanwhile, Shania recently admitted she hates the idea of "being put in a box" when it comes to her own career.

The musician is one of the best-selling artists of all time, with record sales of more than 100 million. She is known for hits such as Man! I Feel Like a Woman! and You’re Still the One, but admitted she starts to “panic” if she is not given the free will to explore new things.

She told People earlier this year: "If I feel like I'm being put in a box, I start to panic.

"I run in any direction I can because I don't want to be contained. I have to be able to find my own way.

"Sometimes I'm not even sure where I'm going myself. How can somebody else tell me that, right? So I need the freedom to explore and to land wherever that exploration takes me."